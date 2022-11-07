Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,088 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $25,689,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $28,894,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 628,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 126,313 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASND traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.83. 14,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,431. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.55. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $164.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average of $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,473.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

