Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 238.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,800,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,979 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Arlo Technologies worth $11,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,090,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 31.3% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 927,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 220,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 30.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 647,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,942. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

