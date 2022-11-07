Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,448 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 3.37% of Cambium Networks worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,703. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $622.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $31.73.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

Featured Stories

