Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 31,278 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,278 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.43% of IAA worth $18,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IAA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAA during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:IAA traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.34. 299,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $55.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

