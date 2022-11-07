Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 137.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.19. 18,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,811. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.46 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.