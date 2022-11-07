RichQUACK.com Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One RichQUACK.com token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $78.28 million and $1.10 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.74 or 0.00601779 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.66 or 0.31345712 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000306 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,109,797.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

