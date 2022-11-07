Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($65.90) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($71.68) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($69.37) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($53.19) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($46.25) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, set a GBX 5,800 ($67.06) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,336.92 ($61.71).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,024.55 ($58.09) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,808 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,056.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 539.12. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($50.34) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($73.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

