RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.01

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 246813 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RMG Acquisition Corp. III

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMGC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

