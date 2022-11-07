Robert W. Baird Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $84.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 122.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,816,000 after buying an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

