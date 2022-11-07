Rock Creek Group LP Acquires 59 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 865,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $213,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCD traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.96. The stock had a trading volume of 95,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,611. The firm has a market cap of $203.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.10. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $276.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.