Rock Creek Group LP Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.85. 84,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,277. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.