Rock Creek Group LP Buys 50,000 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Rimini Street makes up approximately 0.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.57% of Rimini Street worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rimini Street

In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $66,037.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $66,037.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $58,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,155 shares in the company, valued at $409,834.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:RMNI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.17. 31,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,430. Rimini Street, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

