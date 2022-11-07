Rock Creek Group LP Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $391,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. 15,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,932. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $60.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36.

