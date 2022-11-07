Rock Creek Group LP Has $123.86 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,600 shares during the quarter. Choice Hotels International comprises about 14.4% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $123,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 80.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $577,171.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,222.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 13,446 shares of company stock worth $1,628,298 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $10.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 30,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,673. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.89 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

