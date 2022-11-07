Rock Creek Group LP Has $24.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,843 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.16. The company had a trading volume of 138,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,446. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

