Rock Creek Group LP Increases Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx makes up 1.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter worth $4,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BlueLinx by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in BlueLinx by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 65,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 29,226 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx Stock Performance

NYSE BXC traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,204. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $593.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlueLinx Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXC. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.