Rock Creek Group LP Makes New Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LGIH. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

LGI Homes Stock Up 1.6 %

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGIH stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.62. 4,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its 200-day moving average is $93.66. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $160.59.

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.