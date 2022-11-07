Rock Creek Group LP Makes New Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on LGIH. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.
LGI Homes Stock Up 1.6 %
LGI Homes Company Profile
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.