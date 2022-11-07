Rock Creek Group LP Sells 20,973 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,973 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 485.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 19,450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 32.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 12.1% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 6,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth about $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush decreased their target price on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

M/I Homes Price Performance

About M/I Homes

MHO traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $40.05. 1,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,117. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.