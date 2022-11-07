Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,706. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc comprises about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

