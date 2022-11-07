Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Price Target to $85.00

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DLB. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 2.3 %

DLB stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

Insider Activity

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,040. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

