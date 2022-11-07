Roth Capital Trims Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Target Price to $16.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Roth Capital from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.77. 20,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $402.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59.

In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Aaron Kuehne acquired 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,978.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clarus by 784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

