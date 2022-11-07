Royal Bank of Canada Cuts LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target to $40.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LTC. Barclays increased their target price on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of LTC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.43. 1,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,139. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.57.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $47,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

