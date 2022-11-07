Royal Bank of Canada Cuts RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target to GBX 1,250

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RS1. Berenberg Bank restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($13.87) target price on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.26) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RS Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.14) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,236 ($14.29).

Shares of RS1 stock opened at GBX 895.83 ($10.36) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,801.02. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($9.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,169 ($13.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,003.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 7.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

