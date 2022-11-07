Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $115.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.
CVS Health Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE:CVS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.23. 45,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.