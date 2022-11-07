Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $115.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.23. 45,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,767,454. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,819,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $173,554,000 after acquiring an additional 469,559 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

