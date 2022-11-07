Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.90.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

