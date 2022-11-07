Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Evotec (ETR:EVT)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EVT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, October 17th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.00) price target on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($26.00) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.00) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evotec Trading Up 4.2 %

ETR EVT opened at €19.00 ($19.00) on Thursday. Evotec has a one year low of €16.18 ($16.18) and a one year high of €45.30 ($45.30). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.88.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

