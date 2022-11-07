Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 286,854 shares.The stock last traded at $13.85 and had previously closed at $13.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

