Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,758 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 286,854 shares.The stock last traded at $13.85 and had previously closed at $13.55.
Royce Value Trust Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.
Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
Featured Articles
