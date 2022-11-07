Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $18.33. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 5,577 shares traded.

RUTH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 48,516 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 574,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,629,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $581.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.