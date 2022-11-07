Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SCCB)

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Up 0.7 %

SCCB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

