Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:SCCB)

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS SCCB traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $24.02. 9,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90.

