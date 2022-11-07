SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $206.97 Million

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a market cap of $206.97 million and $1.62 million worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon V2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00599969 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,474.03 or 0.31251433 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SafeMoon V2 Profile

SafeMoon V2’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,888,291,979 tokens. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon V2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon V2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.