Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SASR opened at $34.62 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.97.

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

