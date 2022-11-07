Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.41-$1.51 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $58.97. 509,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,840. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $59.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Sidoti cut Sanmina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,198,208.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sanmina by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

