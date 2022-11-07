Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.24-$7.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.37. 26,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

About Sanofi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.