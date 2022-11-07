Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,529,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $54.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

