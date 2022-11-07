Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.45

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHNWF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,050 ($35.12) to GBX 520 ($5.99) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Schroders alerts:

Schroders Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.