Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Boosted by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.34. 15,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,997. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

