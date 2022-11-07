Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $21,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,911. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

