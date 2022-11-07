Scotiabank Cuts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POW. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.25.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$33.06. The company had a trading volume of 348,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,996. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$29.76 and a 1 year high of C$43.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$32.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a current ratio of 124.43.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0799998 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

