Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.65. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,683. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Select Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,866,000 after purchasing an additional 266,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,859,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

