Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.
Select Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SEM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.65. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,683. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94.
Select Medical Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 36.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Medical (SEM)
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.