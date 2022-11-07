Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $40.71 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $266,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ST. Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Further Reading

