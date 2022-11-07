Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives GBX 197.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.13 ($2.28).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRP shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.37) to GBX 210 ($2.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Serco Group Trading

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 166.70 ($1.93) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,280.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 199 ($2.30).

Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

