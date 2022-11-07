Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Lowered to $60.00 at BTIG Research

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shake Shack Price Performance

SHAK opened at $47.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $260,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

