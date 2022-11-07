Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Down 7.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday after BWS Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. BWS Financial currently has a sell rating on the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.80. 2,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 203,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 7.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $886.73 million, a PE ratio of -197.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.78%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Further Reading

