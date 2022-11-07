Shentu Market Capitalization Achieves $77.69 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $77.69 million and $6.31 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

About Shentu

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,113,278 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

