Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Shore Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. Shore Bancshares has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shore Bancshares to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

SHBI opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Several brokerages have commented on SHBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the first quarter worth $264,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

