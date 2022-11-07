Siacoin Price Tops $0.0031 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $163.45 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,681.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00322228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00118639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00753061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.79 or 0.00562887 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00225680 BTC.

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,500,352,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

