Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 458 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $260.79 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.07. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

