Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,162 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $42.07 and a 12 month high of $64.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.