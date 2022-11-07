Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 23.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Diana Shipping Trading Up 1.7 %

Diana Shipping Profile

Shares of DSX opened at $4.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. Diana Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.